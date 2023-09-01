Pathaan to Jailer: Top 10 highest grossing Indian movies of all-time at the worldwide box office

With Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 slowly emerging as the highest grossing Hindi film ever, take a look at the top 10 highest grossing Indian films worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Aamir Khan’s sports drama film, which released in 2016, tops the list with an estimated box office collection of Rs 2070.3 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and SS Rajamouli delivered one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema with Baahubali: The Conclusion which released in 2017 and went on to collect Rs 1788.06 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Oscar-winning film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles released in 2022 and collected over Rs 1230 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash’s high octane-action entertainer won over the critics and the audiences and minted over Rs 1215 crore worldwide upon its release in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest hit of 2023 in Indian cinema which collected over Rs 1050 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s comedy-drama film released in 2015 and struck a chord amongst the global audiences to rake in over Rs 922.03 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s sci-fi satirical comedy drama was loved by the audiences for its unique plot and went on to collect over Rs 792 crore worldwide in 2014.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 3D sci-fi film collected over Rs 744.78 crore worldwide upon its release in 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan ad Anushka Sharma-starrer sports film released in 2016 and went on to collect over Rs 627.82 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth's latest release is currently running successfully in theaters and has so far grossed over Rs 617.80 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!