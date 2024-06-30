Pathaan to Kalki 2898 AD, Box Office records of Deepika Padukone
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, made a massive opening worldwide, earning 191.5 crores on its first day.
The film surpassed Deepika Padukone's previous record set by Pathaan, which grossed 106 crores on its first day, marking an 80% increase.
Kalki 2898 AD is now the third-highest Indian film opener worldwide, trailing only RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Deepika Padukone’s top 5 grossing movies include 3 movies from the last year showcasing her recent domination int he industry.
The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam in significant roles.
The movie is experiencing fantastic trends and is expected to achieve more milestones in the coming days.
Besides Deepika, the film is set to revitalize the box office success for Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.
Deepika Padukone is being hailed as the biggest female box office star in India, with potential to achieve worldwide recognition at this rate.
