Pathaan to Tripti Dimri: Top 10 biggest surprises of 2023
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Pathaan ruled 2023 by breaking tremendous records on box office.
Shah Rukh Khan again created his magic by releasing Jawaan which won over the audience.
The Gadar franchise made a come back which made the whole nation go crazy in excitement.
12th Fail is a great piece of work which was loved and appreciated by the masses.
People saw a new look of Akshay Kumar which was unique as well as challenging as in actor to potray.
One of the top films that came out as a surprise was Animal by Sandeep Reddy Wanga.
This year's best comeback has to be that of Bobby Deol as he surprised the viewers with his acting skills and physical transformation.
By making a loud debut, Suhana Khan became the talk of the town after the release of Archies.
The nation got it's national crush this year in the form of Tripti Dimri.
Hot gossip was the rumoured clash in the Bachchan family between Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan.
