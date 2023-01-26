Pathaan Top 10 box office collection records that will be hard to break

Check out the 10 records made by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has received the Widest Hindi Release of all time in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has broken records and become the highest 1st day grosser for a Hindi film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan managed to become the highest non-Holiday release ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has become the Highest first day grosser for Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan's first day collection has been the highest for Deepika Padukone in her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan made the Highest Grossing First Day collection for John Abraham film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has managed to get the highest first day grosser for YRF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the highest first day grosser for director Siddharth Anand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has become the third YRF film to cross Rs 50 cr on first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 cr mark in a single day with its overseas business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
