Pathaan Top 10 box office collection records that will be hard to break

Check out the 10 records made by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2023

Biggest Hindi film release

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has received the Widest Hindi Release of all time in India.

First day

Pathaan has broken records and become the highest 1st day grosser for a Hindi film.

Highest non-Holiday release

Pathaan managed to become the highest non-Holiday release ever.

Highest grossing for SRK

Pathaan has become the Highest first day grosser for Shah Rukh Khan.

Highest first day grosser

Pathaan's first day collection has been the highest for Deepika Padukone in her career.

Lucky for John Abraham

Pathaan made the Highest Grossing First Day collection for John Abraham film.

A YRF Hit

The film has managed to get the highest first day grosser for YRF.

Lucky for Siddharth Anand

It is the highest first day grosser for director Siddharth Anand.

Hattrick for YRF

Pathaan has become the third YRF film to cross Rs 50 cr on first day.

Enters Rs 100 cr club

Pathaan has become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 cr mark in a single day with its overseas business.

