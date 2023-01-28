Pathaan: Top 10 upcoming new movies that can break Shah Rukh Khan's records; three star SRK himself

Even though Pathaan has created a storm at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine; here are a few movies that can give Pathaan a tough fight.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023

Fighter

Pathaan has been breaking records at the box office since three days. The opening weekend collections should be around Rs 163 crore reportedly. Let's see if Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Anand helmed Fighter breaks the record.

Adipurush

Overseas Pathaan is making reportedly around $12.5 million as per latest estimates. Adipurush will have Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan directed by Om Raut.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's movie directed by Maneesh Sharma will have SRK in a cameo and will be a Yash Raj Films. Seems it can do good business at the box office.

Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun the film seems will be epic.

KGF 3

KGF 3 will go on floors in 2025. There is no clarity on whether Yash will be there in the movie but the announcement was made by Vijay Kirgandur.

Dunki

SRK has collaborated with Raju Hirani for Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie is much awaited.

Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen for the first time with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.

Salaar

Prashanth Neel's movie shall have Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Animal

This Yash Raj Films shall have Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

