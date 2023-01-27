Pathaan: Top 7 highlights you can't afford to miss in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has taken BO by storm. And in case you are planning to watch it, here are some highlights you shouldn't miss at all... 

No spoilers

These will help you know what not to miss

Highlights

These scenes are what is making Pathaan such a huge seeti maar success

Opening scene

Pathaan starts with a bang and missing this would be a crime.

Besharam Rang

It comes at a crucial point with an unpredictable twist.

SRK's punch

There's a scene where SRK gets naughty and funny at the same time and it's totally unexpected.

Full glory

John Abraham is looking so hot and is a treat as he flaunts his body in one spectacular scene.

LOL moment

Deepika's double meaning joke when she's alone with SRK is amazing AF.

Interval ke baad

Ensure to get your popcorn and get back on seats in time to not miss the sequence right after interval.

Wait till the end

Major treats in store so stay till the end, after end credits too.

