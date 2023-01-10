Pathaan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and other cast members' fees revealed

As Pathaan Trailer released today, here's a look at the cast members, that is, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more celebs' remunerations for the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan. He is held captive but is released once the antagonist threatens to bomb his country, India. Shah Rukh Khan, as per Koimoi has charged Rs 100 crore for the film.
The leading lady of the film is Deepika Padukone. She is not just an arm candy but has a meaty role in Pathaan. Deepika Padukone has reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for the movie.
John Abraham plays the lead antagonist in Pathaan. He seems to run a terrorist organisation and is planning to bomb India. John Abraham, as per Koimoi.com took home Rs 20 crore for the film.
Siddharth Anand is known for his actioners such as Bang Bang and War. And Pathaan is another amazing actioner in his kitty. The Pathaan Trailer looks amazing. The director, as per the report, has charged Rs 6 crore for the film.
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are going gaga over the Pathaan trailer. The actor has impressed everyone with his dialogues and even action sequences. His look is just AMAZING.
Deepika has impressed everyone with her stunning looks, action sequences in Pathaan as well. Deepika's avatar will remind ya'll of XXX: Xander Cage.
John Abraham looks tough and a meanie in Pathaan. What intrigued us about John's character is his backstory. Why is he such a meanie intent on destroying India? It would be fun to watch.
Well, the trailer has been released, there's no possibility of any controversy now. The orange bikini was nowhere to be seen. Besharam Rang song in which Deepika wore the bikini wasn't seen in the Pathaan trailer. Whether it has been cut completely, we'll have to watch the film to know.
Well, apart from SRK, John and Deepika, Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and others. Salman Khan is said to make a cameo as Tiger. But importantly, it is a comeback of SRK which fans are waiting for.
