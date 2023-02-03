Pathaan unstoppable: Who will beat Shah Rukh Khan? Check Top 10 frontrunners

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is rocking at the box office. Take a look at movies that will give competition to the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the much-awaited movie.

Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen telling the story of Ramayana.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's film has come closer to Rs 700 crore mark which is totally beyond expectations.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third instalment of Tiger.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which got movie buffs excited.

Dunki

The social comedy movie will have Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be in pivotal roles in the Hindi version of Tamil movie Veeram.

Shezada

Allu Arjun's Telugu film was a hit and now it is up to Kartik Aaryan to give his best part in the action-hero movie.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the movie which looks exciting.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be seen in this movie which can weave magic at the box office.

