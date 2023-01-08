Pathaan, Varisu and 10 more upcoming new movies releasing in January 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Vijay's Varisu; here is a list of new exciting films that will be releasing this January 2023.

Janhvi Sharma

Jan 08, 2023

Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra starrer will release on January 20 in theatres.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer the film Pathaan will release on January 25 in theatres.

Tehran

Manushi Chhillar and John Abraham's film will release on January 26 in theatres.

Varisu

Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's drama-action film Varisu will release on January 12 in theatres.

Waltair Veerayya

After Godfather, megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to amaze its fans with his role in Waltair Veerayya. The film will release on January 12 in theatres.

Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas's Chhatriwali will release on January 20 on ZEE5.

Veera Simha Reddy

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan's action drama Veera Simha Reddy will be releasing on January 12 in theatres.

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sensharma, and Radhika Madan's film will release on January 13 in theatres.

Vengeance

Vengeance will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 16.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will release on January 20 in theatres.

