Pathaan Vs Tiger: Top 10 things to know about Shah Rukh, Salman Khan face off

Here's everything you need to know about Yash Raj Films scripting Pathaan Vs Tiger film with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan.
The two great stars will be seen together in a massive project reportedly post 30 years after the release of Karan Arjun, 1995.
YRF is investing all its energy in putting the final screenplay of Tiger v/s Pathaan movie.
Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from War will also cross paths with Pathaan and Tiger.
The actor did his cameo in SRK's Pathaan leaving fans gasping for breath and more.
Reportedly the spy universe has Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and Rubai (Deepika Padukone) as protagonists who will also have a crossover.
Reportedly with SRK, Salman, John Abraham and Tiger Shroff may lso be seen.
As per a report by Pinkvilla, YRF wants to bring back Salman and Shah Rukh together post 30 years.
Reportedly, Aditya with writer Shridhar Raghavan is planning on developing the project.
The plot of this hero-crossover movie between Tiger and Pathaan will be created.
Aditya Chopra reportedly has appointed Shridhar as the mentor writer for the hero collaboration movie of the Khans.
