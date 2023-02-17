Pathaan Vs Tiger: Top 10 things to know about Shah Rukh, Salman Khan face off

Here's everything you need to know about Yash Raj Films scripting Pathaan Vs Tiger film with Shah Rukh, Salman Khan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

SRK-Salman together

The two great stars will be seen together in a massive project reportedly post 30 years after the release of Karan Arjun, 1995.

Tiger v/s Pathaan screenplay

YRF is investing all its energy in putting the final screenplay of Tiger v/s Pathaan movie.

YRF Spy Universe

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from War will also cross paths with Pathaan and Tiger.

Salman's cameo

The actor did his cameo in SRK's Pathaan leaving fans gasping for breath and more.

Spy Universe franchise

Reportedly the spy universe has Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and Rubai (Deepika Padukone) as protagonists who will also have a crossover.

John Abraham- Tiger Shroff to be part

Reportedly with SRK, Salman, John Abraham and Tiger Shroff may lso be seen.

Yash Raj Films planning the script

As per a report by Pinkvilla, YRF wants to bring back Salman and Shah Rukh together post 30 years.

Aditya Chopra making the project

Reportedly, Aditya with writer Shridhar Raghavan is planning on developing the project.

Hero-crossover movie

The plot of this hero-crossover movie between Tiger and Pathaan will be created.

Shridhar Raghavan's work

Aditya Chopra reportedly has appointed Shridhar as the mentor writer for the hero collaboration movie of the Khans.

