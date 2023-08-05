Pathaan, War and more top 10 spy thriller movies that are a must watch

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are spy thrillers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
War is a high-octane thriller offering thrilling action sequences starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan is an action packed film in YRF’s spy universe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra plays a deep-cover RAW agent stationed in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping tale of an elite covert operation unit tasked with preventing terrorist attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RAW centers around a banker who is recruited as a spy for an undercover mission operated in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spy thriller featuring Saif Ali Khan as the titular character, who uncovers a complex web of espionage and terrorism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film follows a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to act as an undercover spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a high stakes espionage starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents from India and Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film follows a team of Indian agents assigned to bring back India's most-wanted criminal from Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, Phantom revolves around a covert mission to eliminate terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
