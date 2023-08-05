Pathaan, War and more top 10 spy thriller movies that are a must watch

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are spy thrillers.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

War

War is a high-octane thriller offering thrilling action sequences starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Pathaan

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan is an action packed film in YRF’s spy universe.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra plays a deep-cover RAW agent stationed in Pakistan.

Baby

A gripping tale of an elite covert operation unit tasked with preventing terrorist attacks.

Romeo Akbar Walter

RAW centers around a banker who is recruited as a spy for an undercover mission operated in Pakistan.

Agent Vinod

A spy thriller featuring Saif Ali Khan as the titular character, who uncovers a complex web of espionage and terrorism.

Raazi

This film follows a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to act as an undercover spy.

Ek Tha Tiger

This film is a high stakes espionage starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents from India and Pakistan.

D-Day

This film follows a team of Indian agents assigned to bring back India's most-wanted criminal from Pakistan.

Phantom

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, Phantom revolves around a covert mission to eliminate terrorists responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

