Pathaan: Will Deepika Padukone beat her TOP 10 highest first day grossers with Shah Rukh Khan starrer? 

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Here's a look at her TOP 10 highest First-Day grossers in India!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2023
Deepika Padukone starred with Shah Rukh Khan in this one. Happy New Year was an ensemble cast film and it earned Rs 36.31 crores gross, as per BOI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another film in which Deepika starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Chennai Express was their second collab and with Rohit Shetty. The film minted Rs 30.48 crores gross.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone delivered a kickass film in 2013 which is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which also starred Ranbir Kapoor. The movie earned Rs 19.42 crores at the box office on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone collaborated for the third time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Deepika starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat and it earned Rs 18.21 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first collab between Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave us our Ram and Leela. The movie minted Rs 14.91 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was sizzling hot alongside Saif Ali Khan in Race 2. The movie made a business of Rs 14.38 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second big collaboration between Deepika, Ranveer and Sanjay was Bajirao Mastani. The historical drama film minted Rs 12.30 crores on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has a short cameo in Ranveer Singh and other celebs' biographical drama based on the life of former cricket champ and Indian captain Kapil Dev. The movie grossed Rs 11.96 on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha is the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film was helmed by Imtiaz Ali and did a business of Rs 10.91 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least is everyone's fave, Cocktail. Deepika played Veronica in the movie. It did a business of Rs 10.47 at the box office on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
