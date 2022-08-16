The most expensive vanity vans

From Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun; a look at the most expensive vanity vans of actors.

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan purchased a Volvo BR9 in 2015 which reportedly costs around Rs. 4 crores.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a luxury black vanity van reportedly worth Rs. 7 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt owns a plush vanity van.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan owns a vanity van that reportedly costs around Rs. 4 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn owns a luxurious vanity van.

Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan has a Mercedes V-class vanity van reportedly costs around Rs. 3 crores.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif owns an amazing vanity van.

