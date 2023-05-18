Tollywood stars who became parents in their 40s and 50s

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Age is just a number to become a parent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We have made a compilation of Tollywood stars who became parents at the age of 40 or 50.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj was 50 when he became a dad to Vedanth after marrying choreographer named Pony Verma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

​Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva for the third time and became a father to a daughter. He is 51 as of now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

​Krishnam Raju at the age of 56 became a dad to three daughters after marrying Syamaladevi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

​Dil Raju married ​Dil Raju and at the age of 51 became a father to a boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South actress Madhavi married Ralph Sharma and gave birth to her younger daughter in her 40s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South actor ​Sarath Kumar got married to Raadhika Sarath Kumar and have a son named Rahul, born in 2004. The actor is 68 now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian actress Urvashi married Shiva Prasad in 2013 and got a boy Ishaan Prajapathi in 2014. She is 54.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar star Sanjay Dutt has twins with third wife Maanayata. The star is 63.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt before he married Maanayata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao is a Telugu. They had a son named Azad Rao Khan. The pair separated. The actor is 58.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more that will make you emotional

 

 Find Out More