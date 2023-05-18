Tollywood stars who became parents in their 40s and 50s
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Age is just a number to become a parent.
We have made a compilation of Tollywood stars who became parents at the age of 40 or 50.
Prakash Raj was 50 when he became a dad to Vedanth after marrying choreographer named Pony Verma.
Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva for the third time and became a father to a daughter. He is 51 as of now.
Krishnam Raju at the age of 56 became a dad to three daughters after marrying Syamaladevi.
Dil Raju married Dil Raju and at the age of 51 became a father to a boy.
South actress Madhavi married Ralph Sharma and gave birth to her younger daughter in her 40s.
South actor Sarath Kumar got married to Raadhika Sarath Kumar and have a son named Rahul, born in 2004. The actor is 68 now.
South Indian actress Urvashi married Shiva Prasad in 2013 and got a boy Ishaan Prajapathi in 2014. She is 54.
Salaar star Sanjay Dutt has twins with third wife Maanayata. The star is 63.
Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt before he married Maanayata.
Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao is a Telugu. They had a son named Azad Rao Khan. The pair separated. The actor is 58.
