Pawan Kalyan to Samantha: Tollywood actors who returned their fee after delivering disasters

Let us take a look at those Tollywood stars who have returned their remuneration after the failure of their movies.

Having the producer's back

Not all actors and actresses come forward to support the producers when a film flops at the box office. But these Tollywood stars did.

Samantha

Samantha is said to have returned half of the remuneration she received for Shaakuntalam after it tanked at the box office i.e. Rs 3.5 crore.

Ram Charan

When the movie Orange flopped, he returned Rs 3.5 crore to the producer who was his uncle and saved him from losses.

Mahesh Babu

The result of Khaleja was something nobody saw it coming. Mahesh returned his entire remuneration after this film flopped.

Pawan Kalyan

In 2010, a film called Komaram Puli tanked at the box office and to save the producer, Pawan Kalyan returned his remuneration.

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja is said to have returned his remuneration after his recent movie Ramarao On Duty flopped at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda

His recent film Liger brought huge losses to the makers. Vijay returned Rs 6 crores from his remuneration.

Sai Pallavi

For Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which was a flop, Sai Pallavi returned her entire remuneration to the producer.

