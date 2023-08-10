Pawan Kalyan to Samantha: Tollywood actors who returned their fee after delivering disasters

Let us take a look at those Tollywood stars who have returned their remuneration after the failure of their movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Not all actors and actresses come forward to support the producers when a film flops at the box office. But these Tollywood stars did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha is said to have returned half of the remuneration she received for Shaakuntalam after it tanked at the box office i.e. Rs 3.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the movie Orange flopped, he returned Rs 3.5 crore to the producer who was his uncle and saved him from losses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The result of Khaleja was something nobody saw it coming. Mahesh returned his entire remuneration after this film flopped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2010, a film called Komaram Puli tanked at the box office and to save the producer, Pawan Kalyan returned his remuneration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ravi Teja is said to have returned his remuneration after his recent movie Ramarao On Duty flopped at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His recent film Liger brought huge losses to the makers. Vijay returned Rs 6 crores from his remuneration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which was a flop, Sai Pallavi returned her entire remuneration to the producer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
