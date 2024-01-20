Pawn Stars fame Rick Harrison's son dies of drug overdose; other Hollywood stars who lost lives due to addiction
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Pawn Stars fame Rick Harrison is facing trouble times. His son, Adam Harrison has passed away...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adam passed away due to a drug overdose. He was 39. Let's check out other celebs who passed away due to overdose...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in 2014. He died of a mixture of heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lisa Kelly passed away at the age of 43. She died due to multiple drug intoxication in 2013.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cory Monteith was 31 when he passed away due to a mixture of heroin and champagne.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hollywood diva Whitney Houston died due to cocaine overdose and drowning in 2012. She was 49.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amy Winehouse was just 27 when she died due to alcohol intoxication.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 28-year-old Heath Ledger was found dead due to consumption of lethal amounts of painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs and sleeping pills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brad Renfro was 25 only when he was found dead due to a heroin overdose in 2008.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judy Garland passed away at the age of 47 due to a barbiturate overdose in 1969.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Marilyn Monroe was also found dead due to a barbiturate overdose in 1962.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who achieved international stardom
Find Out More