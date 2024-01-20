Pawn Stars fame Rick Harrison's son dies of drug overdose; other Hollywood stars who lost lives due to addiction

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024

Pawn Stars fame Rick Harrison is facing trouble times. His son, Adam Harrison has passed away... 

Adam passed away due to a drug overdose. He was 39. Let's check out other celebs who passed away due to overdose... 

Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in 2014. He died of a mixture of heroin, cocaine and amphetamines.

Lisa Kelly passed away at the age of 43. She died due to multiple drug intoxication in 2013. 

Cory Monteith was 31 when he passed away due to a mixture of heroin and champagne. 

Hollywood diva Whitney Houston died due to cocaine overdose and drowning in 2012. She was 49.

Amy Winehouse was just 27 when she died due to alcohol intoxication. 

A 28-year-old Heath Ledger was found dead due to consumption of lethal amounts of painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs and sleeping pills.

Brad Renfro was 25 only when he was found dead due to a heroin overdose in 2008. 

Judy Garland passed away at the age of 47 due to a barbiturate overdose in 1969. 

Marilyn Monroe was also found dead due to a barbiturate overdose in 1962. 

