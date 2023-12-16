Petition against Animal on OTT: Top 10 movies, web series that inspired real life crimes
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
After smashing box office records, fans are now waiting for Animal to hit OTT. It is expected that Ranbir Kapoor's movie will release in January 2024.
However, as per a report in News18, Aishwarya Ramasamy, Nguvu Change Leader has filed a petition demanding that OTT giant Netflix puts disclaimers.
The petition is to seek disclaimers on scenes that show crime and violence against women. Here's looking at films and web series that led to real-life crimes.
The criminal in horrifying Shraddha Walkar case was alleged inspired by Dexter show.
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi inspired some real-life crimes. Reportedly, an artist set up a facility to make fake currency in Rajasthan but was busted by police.
As per a report in Times of India, Drishyam inspired a man and his nephew to throw a dead body in Hathikeda dam in 2015.
Kabir Singh reportedly inspired a man named Ashwin Kashyap to kill a girl named Nikita. He then put up a video on TikTok with Kabir Singh's dialogue.
Reportedly, Yash starrer KGF 2 inspired a boy named Shiva Prasad to become a serial killer. During interrogation, it was revealed that he wanted to become famous like Rocky.
Money Heist reportedly inspired a group of friends in Lucknow to rob a jewellery store.
Malayalam film Anjaam Pathiraa reportedly inspired a youth to go on a killing spree. The accused of Vishnupriya murder case was allegedly inspired by this film.
Special 26 had allegedly inspired a few fake CBI officers to rob the Muthoot Finance branch in Hyderabad.
In 2016, a man named Devendra reportedly kidnapped a woman named Deepti Sharma. He was allegedly inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's Darr.
