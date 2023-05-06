Top 10 Hindi comedy movies on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Phir Hera Pheri on Amazon Prime Video is about Baburao, Raju and Shyam going from rags to riches. Watch this funny movie when a don enters a new game is set.
In Lage Raho, Munna Bhai on Amazon Prime Video, Munna Bhai is on a sojourn with Mahatma Gandhi to fight corruption.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama on Netflix the guys feeling that the girls in their life are dominating.
Oh My God on Netflix is about Paresh Rawal an atheist who wants to sue god after an earthquake destroys his shop. Watch it on Netflix.
GolMaal on Amazon Prime Video is about four runaway crooks who enter a bungalow whose owner is a blind man.
Delhi Belly on Netflix is one of the best comedy films of three roommates.
Fukrey is about Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar who want to get work without working. Watch it on Netflix.
Thank God on Amazon Prime Video is about how God plays a game of life game with an egoistic man.
Welcome on Netflix is one of the top comedy movies of all time. A man falls in love with a pretty lady but then realises her brothers are thugs.
Dhamaal on Netflix is a must-watch as the star cast has phenomenal comic timing.
