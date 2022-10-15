Katrina Kaif workout and diet

Katrina Kaif seems to be like our desi , female, real-life version of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' and there's a stringent workout and diet routine behind her looking as fine as she does.

Katrina Kaif trains under celebrity fitness guru Yasmin Karachiwala.

Katrina Kaif's daily workout routine comprises pilates, plyometrics, functional training and cardio.

According to Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina Kaif has stamina levels and metabolism, which is why she can adapt to any workout and diet.

Katrina Kaif workout out at least thrice a week even when her schedule is choc-a-bloc.

Katrina Kaif is also a firm believer in yoga and includes some form of it in her weekly workout.

Katrina Kaif also swears by her swim time as a way to both stay fit and have fun.

Katrina Kaif's breakfast consists of oatmeal, cereals and eggs.

Katrina Kaif's dinner consists of veggies, brown bread, grilled fish, dal and chapatti.

Katrina Kaif also swears by hydrating herself with plenty of water.

