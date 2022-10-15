Katrina Kaif seems to be like our desi , female, real-life version of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' and there's a stringent workout and diet routine behind her looking as fine as she does.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif trains under celebrity fitness guru Yasmin Karachiwala.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's daily workout routine comprises pilates, plyometrics, functional training and cardio.Source: Bollywood
According to Yasmin Karachiwala, Katrina Kaif has stamina levels and metabolism, which is why she can adapt to any workout and diet.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif workout out at least thrice a week even when her schedule is choc-a-bloc.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif is also a firm believer in yoga and includes some form of it in her weekly workout.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif also swears by her swim time as a way to both stay fit and have fun.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's breakfast consists of oatmeal, cereals and eggs.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's dinner consists of veggies, brown bread, grilled fish, dal and chapatti.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif also swears by hydrating herself with plenty of water.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!