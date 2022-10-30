Here's looking at Katrina Kaif's fashion game during promotions.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's one-shoulder black short dress is classy.Source: Bollywood
Katrina pairs her sneakers with her pink saree to make it trendy.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's neon pants with multi-coloured shirt is pretty quirky.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's floral pantsuit look is fab.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif opted for a yellow bodycon dress for her appearance in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's black and white stripes dress for nice for Koffee With Karan 7.Source: Bollywood
Phone Bhoot releases on November 4, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!