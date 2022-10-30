Phone Bhoot coming soon

Here's looking at Katrina Kaif's fashion game during promotions.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Bewitching in black

Katrina Kaif's one-shoulder black short dress is classy.

Source: Bollywood

Saree with a twist

Katrina pairs her sneakers with her pink saree to make it trendy.

Source: Bollywood

Going Quirky

Katrina's neon pants with multi-coloured shirt is pretty quirky.

Source: Bollywood

Going floral

Katrina Kaif's floral pantsuit look is fab.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty in yellow

Katrina Kaif opted for a yellow bodycon dress for her appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

Source: Bollywood

Black and white

Katrina's black and white stripes dress for nice for Koffee With Karan 7.

Source: Bollywood

Phone Bhoot release date

Phone Bhoot releases on November 4, 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nia Sharma's perfectly toned bikini body shells out goals

 Find Out More