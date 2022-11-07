Phone Bhoot

Katrina is sporting her Ragini look from her film, she looks cute in a floral shirt

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Fringes- love

Katrina looked beautiful in a pink saree with thick fringes

Source: Bollywood

Eyes-Talk

Katrina steals the limelight in a black latex dress and a sleek ponytail

Source: Bollywood

Work mode

Katrina dolls up in a floral pantsuit with side-parting open hair

Source: Bollywood

Spectacular in Lehenga

No one can beat Katrina in a sleek ponytail, and her shimmery Lehenga is just so perfect

Source: Bollywood

Bharat

Katrina looks so perfect with tick-long curls in her film Bharat

Source: Bollywood

Pink love

Katrina is the cutest with soft curls and her smile is to die for

Source: Bollywood

Serious look

Katrina looks beautiful in a messy bun

Source: Bollywood

Chill-Mode

Can we all agree that Katrina looks gorgeous in straight open hair

Source: Bollywood

Cute look

Katrina has the prettiest smile

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shivangi Joshi to Rubina Dilaik: Net worth of TV divas will leave you shocked

 Find Out More