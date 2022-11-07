Katrina is sporting her Ragini look from her film, she looks cute in a floral shirtSource: Bollywood
Katrina looked beautiful in a pink saree with thick fringesSource: Bollywood
Katrina steals the limelight in a black latex dress and a sleek ponytailSource: Bollywood
Katrina dolls up in a floral pantsuit with side-parting open hairSource: Bollywood
No one can beat Katrina in a sleek ponytail, and her shimmery Lehenga is just so perfectSource: Bollywood
Katrina looks so perfect with tick-long curls in her film BharatSource: Bollywood
Katrina is the cutest with soft curls and her smile is to die forSource: Bollywood
Katrina looks beautiful in a messy bunSource: Bollywood
Can we all agree that Katrina looks gorgeous in straight open hairSource: Bollywood
Katrina has the prettiest smileSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!