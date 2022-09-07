Have a look at shocking confessions made by Katrina Kaif that took internet by stormSource: Bollywood
When Katrina was asked to rate Salman of multiple basis, she said that she would rate Salman Khan 10/10 in personalitySource: Bollywood
Post the release of Dhoom 3, Katrina wanted Aamir to play the glam element while she does action in a filmSource: Bollywood
Katrina has done multiple films with Shah Rukh Khan, but once she confessed that Shah Rukh Khan makes her nervous while she feels confident with Salman KhanSource: Bollywood
Aamir Khan had gone to see the cricket match while Katrina was waiting for him. That time she had said that Aamir clearly loves Sachin more than herSource: Bollywood
When she was dating Ranbir Kapoor, a bikini picture of Katrina had gone viral. While addressing the media, Katrina said that a guy and a girl will always react differently to these thingsSource: Bollywood
Once a media person asked Katrina whether she is single or married, she responded by saying that she is single till she gets marriedSource: Bollywood
