Katrina Kaif’s shocking confession made in public

Bollywood Staff

Confession about Salman Khan

When Katrina was asked to rate Salman of multiple basis, she said that she would rate Salman Khan 10/10 in personality

Confession about Aamir Khan

Post the release of Dhoom 3, Katrina wanted Aamir to play the glam element while she does action in a film

Confession about Shah Rukh Khan

Katrina has done multiple films with Shah Rukh Khan, but once she confessed that Shah Rukh Khan makes her nervous while she feels confident with Salman Khan

Aamir Khan’s priorities

Aamir Khan had gone to see the cricket match while Katrina was waiting for him. That time she had said that Aamir clearly loves Sachin more than her

Confession about Ranbir Kapoor

When she was dating Ranbir Kapoor, a bikini picture of Katrina had gone viral. While addressing the media, Katrina said that a guy and a girl will always react differently to these things

Single or Taken?

Once a media person asked Katrina whether she is single or married, she responded by saying that she is single till she gets married

