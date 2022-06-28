Pictures of Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar and other Aashram actresses can set your screens on fire

These pictures of Aashram actresses are just too hot-to-handle.

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Esha Gupta - The Hottest

Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry.

Source: Bollywood

Esha Gupta in saree

Esha can look hot in a saree as well.

Source: Bollywood

Aaditi in bikini

Isn't Aditi looking super hot in this picture?

Source: Bollywood

The Boss Lady

Aaditi gives boss lady vibes in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Tridha Choudhury in bikini

Tridha Choudhury can set fire in water.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful!

Tridha Choudhury looks gorgeous in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Anupriya Goenka

We have just one thing to say about Anupriya Goenka, 'Oh So Hot!'

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Salman Khan to Sanjay Dutt: List of stars who have gone to jail

 Find Out More