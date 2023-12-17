Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan holding baby brother Jeh's hand at the airport will make your day
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were papped at the airport along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like the family of four is heading for their annual holiday in Gstaad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur and Jeh made our day as the sibling duo walked holding hands.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur proved to be a responsible elder brother as he guided little Jeh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like a doting mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her eyes on her munchkins.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in casuals. The entire family sported puffer jackets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked pretty in her casual denim avatar. Her red jacket is quite fab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What an adorable picture of Jeh, isn't it? Don't miss out Taimur's reaction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan happily greeted the paps waiting at the airport.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan even wished the paps Merry Christmas and a great New Year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Can you spot little Jeh playing hide and seek with the paps?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Holidays to Mr and Mrs Pataudi, and to their little ones too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most expensive things owned by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Find Out More