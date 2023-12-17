Pictures of Taimur Ali Khan holding baby brother Jeh's hand at the airport will make your day

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan were papped at the airport along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

It looks like the family of four is heading for their annual holiday in Gstaad.

Taimur and Jeh made our day as the sibling duo walked holding hands.

Taimur proved to be a responsible elder brother as he guided little Jeh.

Like a doting mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her eyes on her munchkins.

Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in casuals. The entire family sported puffer jackets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked pretty in her casual denim avatar. Her red jacket is quite fab.

What an adorable picture of Jeh, isn't it? Don't miss out Taimur's reaction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan happily greeted the paps waiting at the airport.

Saif Ali Khan even wished the paps Merry Christmas and a great New Year.

Can you spot little Jeh playing hide and seek with the paps?

Happy Holidays to Mr and Mrs Pataudi, and to their little ones too.

