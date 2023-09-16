PM Modi birthday: Bollywood films on Narendra Modi's life to watch on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

PM Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on September 17. Here are actors who played his role on the big screens.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is one of the most loved leaders. The Prime Minister celebrates his birthday on September 17.
There have been a lot of films made on him. Narendra Modi has always been quite supportive towards the entertainment industry.
On his birthday, take a look at Bollywood actors who played the role of PM Narendra Modi on-screen.
Vivek Oberoi played the role of PM Narendra Modi in his biopic that released on May 24, 2019.
The biopic on India's Prime Minister can been watched on MX Player.
Rajit Kapoor played PM Modi's role in Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike.
You guys can watch Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike on Zee5.
Lalji Deoria was seen in a Gujarati film based on PM Narendra Modi's life. The film was based on PM Modi's tenture as CM of Gujarat.
KK Shukla played the role of Narendra Modi in the film, Battalion 609. The film is based on the 2016 URI attacks.
Battalion 609 is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Mahesh Thakur was seen in the role of PM Modi in the web series, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man.
The web series, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.
