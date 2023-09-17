PM Modi birthday: Bollywood stars and their fan moments with Narendra Modi

Times when Bollywood celebs and PM Modi had memorable meetings

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan thanked PM Narendra Modi for inviting Bollywood celebs for an open discussion on Change Within and celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Young stars

PM Modi bonds with young icons of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist his excitement on meeting PM Naredra Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

When Akshay Kumar interviewed the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan too was a part of 2019 contingent of actors who met PM Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra met PM Modi in Berlin in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar

Karan Johar too was present when PM Modi discussed films and related taxation policy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher couldn’t help but pose with the Prime Minister of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal showing affection and adoration towards Narendra Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with the Prime Minister of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

PM Modi celebrating the kite festival with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in her her fan girl moment meeting PM Modi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger Vs Pathaan: Top 10 actors who will be perfect as Villains

 

 Find Out More