PM Modi birthday: Bollywood stars who share zodiac sign with Narendra Modi, here's what it says about them

All about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, zodiac sign and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, celebrates his birthday on September 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Narendra Modi turns 73 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The zodiac sign of people celebrating their birthday from August 23 to September 22 is Virgo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who share this zodiac sign with PM Narendra Modi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's birthday falls on September 7. He is a Virgo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a Virgo as her birthday is on September 21.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday falls on September 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Hindustan Times, people with Virgo zodiac sign are trustworthy, realistic and logical.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People with Virgo zodiac sign are achievers. They are committed and do professionally very well. Akshay Kumar is the best example.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People with this zodiac sign are said to be very hardworking. They work relentlessly to achieve their goals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Those with Virgo as zodiac sign know how to strike a balance between personal and professional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People with Virgo zodiac sign are also perfectionists as they fall a well-planned routine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
