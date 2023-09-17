PM Modi birthday: Bollywood stars who share zodiac sign with Narendra Modi, here's what it says about them

All about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, zodiac sign and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, celebrates his birthday on September 17.

PM Narendra Modi age

Narendra Modi turns 73 years old.

PM Modi's zodiac sign

The zodiac sign of people celebrating their birthday from August 23 to September 22 is Virgo.

List of celebs who are virgos

Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who share this zodiac sign with PM Narendra Modi.

Akshay Kumar's birthday

Akshay Kumar's birthday falls on September 7. He is a Virgo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a Virgo as her birthday is on September 21.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday falls on September 14.

Virgo traits

As per a report in Hindustan Times, people with Virgo zodiac sign are trustworthy, realistic and logical.

Achievers

People with Virgo zodiac sign are achievers. They are committed and do professionally very well. Akshay Kumar is the best example.

Hardworking

People with this zodiac sign are said to be very hardworking. They work relentlessly to achieve their goals.

Can strike a balance

Those with Virgo as zodiac sign know how to strike a balance between personal and professional.

Perfectionists

People with Virgo zodiac sign are also perfectionists as they fall a well-planned routine.

