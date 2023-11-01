Top 10 most inspiring documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Blackfish follows the story of a killer whale and the consequences of keeping it captive. Watch on Prime Video.

Grizzly Man is the story of a passionate conservationist who believes that he’s close with the bears but it later turns out wrong. Watch on Prime Video.

Free Solo, a yet another inspiring story of a Mountain Climber and his first free solo climb of a 900-metre vertical rock in Yosemite National Park. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Thin Blue Line is a complex story about how a man was wrongly convicted for a murder. Watch on Prime Video

Bill Gates is a name that probably all of us already know about and in this documentary they try to find out about his mind and motivations Watch Inside Bill's Brain on Netflix.

Marley is about the legendary musician Bob Marley and his impact on the music industry. To be watched on Prime Video.

This 2009 documentary aims to uncover the brutal secrets around the dying of Dolphins. Watch The Cove on Prime Video now.

Man on Wire aims to recreate the 1974 stunt by Philippe Petit which was performed on a thin wire strung across two buildings. Stream on Prime Video.

Born Into Brothels: Calcutta's Red Light Kids is an inspiring documentary around the sad world of prostitutes and their families in Calcutta . Available on Prime Video.

