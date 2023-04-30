Ponniyin Selvan 2: 10 Interesting Facts about Trisha Krishnan aka Kundavai

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023

Trisha plays Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan 2. She was the daughter of Parantaka II and Vanavan Mahadevi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan is the only child of her parents. Her immediate family includes her mother

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan was seen in Horlicks commercials as a kid. She played a mother at 19

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan has studied in the same school as late CM J Jayalalitha

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan was the first choice for the National Award winning movie Aadukalam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan worked in a Kannada movie with late superstar Puneet Rajkumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan became famous pan-India after the poignant romance 96

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati are friends for over a decade. They dated briefly

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush and Trisha are also good friends. They worked together in Kodi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan is a part of UNICEF and a strong advocate for child rights

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actors and their biggest career mistakes

 

 Find Out More