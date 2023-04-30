Ponniyin Selvan 2: 10 Interesting Facts about Trisha Krishnan aka Kundavai
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Trisha plays Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan 2. She was the daughter of Parantaka II and Vanavan Mahadevi
Trisha Krishnan is the only child of her parents. Her immediate family includes her mother
Trisha Krishnan was seen in Horlicks commercials as a kid. She played a mother at 19
Trisha Krishnan has studied in the same school as late CM J Jayalalitha
Trisha Krishnan was the first choice for the National Award winning movie Aadukalam
Trisha Krishnan worked in a Kannada movie with late superstar Puneet Rajkumar
Trisha Krishnan became famous pan-India after the poignant romance 96
Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati are friends for over a decade. They dated briefly
Dhanush and Trisha are also good friends. They worked together in Kodi
Trisha Krishnan is a part of UNICEF and a strong advocate for child rights
