PS 2 beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 regal looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked majestic as queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was also seen wearing pretty sarees after she marries Vanraj.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal was seen donning no makeup look for her character as Mansi. She looked like a goddess.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared as a regal bride in Devdas for her role as Paro. Her fashion was opulent.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore the red and white saree to perfection for the song Dola Re. She looked elegant as a Bengali lady.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore lehengas that had extravagant work in Jodhaa Akbar.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked bold and sexy as a poet as she was romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a courtesan in Kajra Re song looked sexy with her colourful lehenga and hair jewellery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not shy away from wearing bold clothes in Dhoom 2. One was this blue cutout swimwuit with a white short skirt.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the free spirited Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam who looked gorgeous in lehenga choli in the movie.
