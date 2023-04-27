PS 2 sensation Sobhita Dhulipala is a princess in white

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala posted photos from the promotions of her film Ponniyin Selvan 2 and she looked like a bomb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita wore a white cotton saree for the night photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita was looking hot in the saree that had lace borders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita in her caption mentioned that she came back from PS2 launch event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita Dhulipala is all ready for the release of her movie Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita Dhulipala as of now is busy with the promotions of the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita is looking ethereal in this saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita believes in one saree at a time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita knows to slay it in sarees and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sobhita's saree choices totally deserves your attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies that were banned by Censor Board but are streaming on OTT

 

 Find Out More