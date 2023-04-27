Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast fees will leave you shocked

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Chiyaan Vikram reportedly took Rs 12 crore and has been the highest paying star from the cast.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly is being paid Rs 10 crore.

Trisha Krishnan has charged Rs 3 crore for playing Kundavai in PS 2.

Sobhita Dhulipala is getting a payment of Rs 2.5 crore.

Aishwarya Lekshmi has taken Rs 1.5 crore for the role of Poonguzhali.

Karthi is taking Rs 5 crore for Vanthiyathevan.

Jayam Ravi is taking Rs 3 crore for playing the role of Arulmozhi Varman.

