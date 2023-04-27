Ponniyin Selvan 2 cast fees will leave you shocked
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Chiyaan Vikram reportedly took Rs 12 crore and has been the highest paying star from the cast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly is being paid Rs 10 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan has charged Rs 3 crore for playing Kundavai in PS 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the role of Nandini in PS2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan looks stunning as Kundavai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipala is getting a payment of Rs 2.5 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Lekshmi has taken Rs 1.5 crore for the role of Poonguzhali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi is taking Rs 5 crore for Vanthiyathevan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi is all set for PS2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi is taking Rs 3 crore for playing the role of Arulmozhi Varman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
