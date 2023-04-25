Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan stun at PS 2 event
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Ponniyin Selvan 2 press conference in Mumbai.
Trisha Krishnan too was present at the event along with other star cast.
Aishwarya looked beautiful in a plain black suit styled with a printed dupatta.
The gorgeous actress essays a dual role of Pazhuvoor Princess Nandini and Mandakini.
Trisha Krishnan rocked the pantsuit game wearing an orange ensemble.
Trisha Krishnan plays the role of Kundavai.
Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama directed by Mani Ratnam.
The magnum opus is based on a Tamil novel of the same name.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled to release on 28th April 2023.
