Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan stun at PS 2 event

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Ponniyin Selvan 2 press conference in Mumbai.

Trisha Krishnan too was present at the event along with other star cast.

Aishwarya looked beautiful in a plain black suit styled with a printed dupatta.

The gorgeous actress essays a dual role of Pazhuvoor Princess Nandini and Mandakini.

Trisha Krishnan rocked the pantsuit game wearing an orange ensemble.

Trisha Krishnan plays the role of Kundavai.

Ponniyin Selvan is a period drama directed by Mani Ratnam.

The magnum opus is based on a Tamil novel of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is scheduled to release on 28th April 2023.

