PS 2 queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha glow in white and gold
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy promoting her movie.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen wearing a traditional Indian dress for the event.
She dazzled in the white anarkali that had a lot of shimmery work and a dupatta.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a matching dupatta with her anarkali.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all ready to spread her charming magic in PS2.
Trisha Krishnan was a total fashionista at the PS 2 event. She keeps being fashionable like a pro.
Trisha Krishnan is eagerly waiting for the liberation of Ponniyin Selvan: II on April 28.
Trisha Krishnan is a pro in wearing sarees and this look of hers is our favourite.
Trisha Krishnan looks gorgeous in this white saree and how?
Trisha Krishnan knows to shell out fashion goals like a pro.
