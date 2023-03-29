Ponniyin Selvan 2: Top 10 highlights from PS1 to refresh your memory before part 2 arrives

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be soon hitting the theatres. Ahead of the same, we have made a compilation of what all happened in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

One month to go

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on April 28, 2023. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions house.

Release date revealed

It will be interesting to see how both politics and power with storytelling make us engaged to PS2.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 recap

The movie has lived uptil the expectations of the audiences as the book was very famous before the movie came into the limelight.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 adapted from a novel

The film has been inspired from Kalki's novel which has been the greatest in Tamil literature.

Powerhouse of talent

Mani Ratnam has collaborated with AR Rahman, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Varman, Trisha Krishnan, Thota Tharani to name a few.

The story around the Chola Dynasty

Sundara Chola’s (Prakash Raj) health seems to deteriorate and is looking for a new leader for the Chola empire.

Aditha Karikalan (Vikram's) son

Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) is shown to be the son of Aditha Karikalan.

Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan)

She is shown to be the pretty daughter of Aditha Karikalan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She essays the role of Queen Nandini in the movie.

Many contenders

There are many contenders to take over the Chola dynasty. One of them being Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), the son of Sundara Chola.

