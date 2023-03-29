Ponniyin Selvan 2: Top 10 highlights from PS1 to refresh your memory before part 2 arrives

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be soon hitting the theatres. Ahead of the same, we have made a compilation of what all happened in Ponniyin Selvan 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023
Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release on April 28, 2023. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be interesting to see how both politics and power with storytelling make us engaged to PS2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has lived uptil the expectations of the audiences as the book was very famous before the movie came into the limelight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has been inspired from Kalki's novel which has been the greatest in Tamil literature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam has collaborated with AR Rahman, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Varman, Trisha Krishnan, Thota Tharani to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sundara Chola’s (Prakash Raj) health seems to deteriorate and is looking for a new leader for the Chola empire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) is shown to be the son of Aditha Karikalan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is shown to be the pretty daughter of Aditha Karikalan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She essays the role of Queen Nandini in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many contenders to take over the Chola dynasty. One of them being Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), the son of Sundara Chola.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
