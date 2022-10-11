Aishwarya Rai stunned one and all with how good she’s looking at the age of 48 after recently making a comeback to the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan. It’s not easy though and it mostly boils down to a stringent diet that the actress rigorously follows.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai begins her day with warm water mixed with lemon and honey.Source: Bollywood
Breakfast consists of brown-bread toast and cooked oatmeals.Source: Bollywood
Lunch is usually a preparation of chicken or fish.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya has always pronounced her love for her native Mangalorean dishes.Source: Bollywood
A portion of grilled fish with brown rice and veggies is generally served for dinner.Source: Bollywood
Lots of water through the day is her motto for a glowing skin.Source: Bollywood
Along with water, regular consumption of fruits is also a part of her hydration and skincare.Source: Bollywood
The actress prefers yoga over the gym to stay fit.Source: Bollywood
A balance of right eating and yoga is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s secret to still looking this good.Source: Bollywood
