Aishwarya Rai diet regime

Aishwarya Rai stunned one and all with how good she’s looking at the age of 48 after recently making a comeback to the big screen with Ponniyin Selvan. It’s not easy though and it mostly boils down to a stringent diet that the actress rigorously follows.

Russel D'Silva

Aishwarya Rai diet: Morning routine

Aishwarya Rai begins her day with warm water mixed with lemon and honey.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Breakfast

Breakfast consists of brown-bread toast and cooked oatmeals.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Lunch

Lunch is usually a preparation of chicken or fish.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Mangalorean cuisine

Aishwarya has always pronounced her love for her native Mangalorean dishes.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Dinner

A portion of grilled fish with brown rice and veggies is generally served for dinner.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Water

Lots of water through the day is her motto for a glowing skin.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Fruits

Along with water, regular consumption of fruits is also a part of her hydration and skincare.

The actress prefers yoga over the gym to stay fit.

Aishwarya Rai diet: Diet and yoga balance

A balance of right eating and yoga is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s secret to still looking this good.

