Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one helluva gorgeous beauty. She has left everyone mesmerized with her stunning features. Here are some of her pics from archives...Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like an extremely gorgeous princess, doesn't she? The one from the castles just like Disney's.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like the main heroine of the fan-fictions about rebellious beauty gone rogue.Source: Bollywood
Uff this era of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will always be powerful and epic. She just ruled hearts in Dhoom 2, UNFORGETTABLE.Source: Bollywood
The unkempt cascades, the protruding and mesmerizing eyes, Aishwarya have been bewitching everyone for ages.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would fail even the most beautiful of Hollywood women out there with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a naughty mischievous beauty in this picture. She was always so beautiful! Uff!!Source: Bollywood
Uff, way before these gen Z actresses ruled, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shocked everyone with backless and some inspiring photoshoots.Source: Bollywood
Being the Miss World 1994 pageant winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was always into fashion. She experimented with bold looks and oozed confidence and how!Source: Bollywood
She's eternal forever, isn't she? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the most gorgeous woman on the planet.Source: Bollywood
