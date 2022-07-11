Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mesmerizing beauty

Ponniyin Selvan actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one helluva gorgeous beauty. She has left everyone mesmerized with her stunning features. Here are some of her pics from archives... 

Shivani Pawaskar

 Princess vibes 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like an extremely gorgeous princess, doesn't she? The one from the castles just like Disney's. 

A beautiful mess 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like the main heroine of the fan-fictions about rebellious beauty gone rogue.

Crazy Kiya Re! 

Uff this era of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will always be powerful and epic. She just ruled hearts in Dhoom 2, UNFORGETTABLE.

Gorgeousness overload

The unkempt cascades, the protruding and mesmerizing eyes, Aishwarya have been bewitching everyone for ages. 

The red carpet show-stealer 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would fail even the most beautiful of Hollywood women out there with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Mischievous beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a naughty mischievous beauty in this picture. She was always so beautiful! Uff!!

Hotness overload 

Uff, way before these gen Z actresses ruled, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shocked everyone with backless and some inspiring photoshoots. 

Fashionista forever 

 Being the Miss World 1994 pageant winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was always into fashion. She experimented with bold looks and oozed confidence and how!

Eternally gorgeous

She's eternal forever, isn't she? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the most gorgeous woman on the planet. 

