Trisha Krishnan's Top 10 most gorgeous saree looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Trisha Krishnan has worn an embroidered saree reportedly worth Rs 1.30 lakh. She steals the show.
Trisha Krishnan knows to serve ethnic delight and how?
All one needs is an ombre coloured saree like Trisha.
Trisha is a south Indian beauty in a saree.
Isn't Trisha looking very stylish in this red saree?
Trisha knows the art of slaying in a tissue fabric saree.
A nude-coloured saree like Trisha's will make you wedding guest ready.
Trisha looks like a queen in this pink saree.
No one can come to Trisha Krishnan's sexiness in a saree.
Trisha knows the art of being elegant in a saree.
