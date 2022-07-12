South Indian actors who missed being part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Vijay, Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and more South Indian actors who missed being part of Ponniyin Selvan; here's why!

Janhvi Sharma

Vijay

Vijay was the first choice of Mani Ratnam for his upcoming film, but the actor rejected the movie as it got delayed.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh reportedly walked out from the film, due to clash in shooting dates with Annaatthe.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu reportedly shot for a look test, but he could be part of the movie as it got postponed.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty was selected as the female lead in the film, but the actress walked out from the movie due to some reasons.

Suriya

Suriya reportedly could not make it to the final casting.

Amala Paul

Amala Paul was selected in the film, but she could not continue the movie due to its delay.

