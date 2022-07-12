Vijay, Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and more South Indian actors who missed being part of Ponniyin Selvan; here's why!Source: Bollywood
Vijay was the first choice of Mani Ratnam for his upcoming film, but the actor rejected the movie as it got delayed.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh reportedly walked out from the film, due to clash in shooting dates with Annaatthe.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu reportedly shot for a look test, but he could be part of the movie as it got postponed.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty was selected as the female lead in the film, but the actress walked out from the movie due to some reasons.Source: Bollywood
Suriya reportedly could not make it to the final casting.Source: Bollywood
Amala Paul was selected in the film, but she could not continue the movie due to its delay.Source: Bollywood
