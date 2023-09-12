Pooja Bhatt addresses controversial kiss with Mahesh Bhatt, check all her revelations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her personal life in an interview.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Pooja Bhatt spoke about the infamous kiss with her father for a magazine shoot. She said that it was an innocent moment but was represented and misrepresented by many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja shared that even Shah Rukh Khan told her for parents you always remain a baby and they show affection by kissing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She added, “If someone can question a father-daughter bond like this, they are capable of thinking the worst.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja spoke about wearing body paint for a magazine cover in 1993 inspired by Demi Moore. She said she found it aesthetic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja also revealed that Alia Bhatt used to watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 24/7. She mentioned that the show brought them closer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt also praised her sister Alia Bhatt who is a new mommy. She said that Alia is a wonderful mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja said that the Bhatt family gets a star every 20 years, it was her first, then Alia and now Raha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja praised Ranbir and said that he is a very natural and effortless person. She credited it to being born to big stars like Rishi and Neetu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja shared that she learnt a lot from Rishi. He told her to not think much, just stand before the camera and give your heart, soul to it and forget.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja opened up on ex-husband Manish Makhija and said that he was a dude and made Haryanvi sound cool. She said she could connect with Elvish Yadav because of her ex-husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt said everyone was shocked when an English speaking girl decided to marry a Haryanvi accent boy but they did because they were opposites and comfortable with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
