Top 10 South Indian actresses in pantsuit
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Keerthy Suresh's yellow pantsuit with jewellery has taken power dressing to another level.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia looks hot in a blue pantsuit as she showcases her sexy style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde looks cool in a sky-blue pantsuit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna in a white pantsuit looks the cutest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is exuding confidence in a pantsuit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal in a pink pantsuit is exuding style goals. What do you think?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illeana D'Cruz in a striped pantsuit is showcasing her sexy fashion sense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan looks sexy in this black pantsuit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashii Khanna looks like a boss in this blue pantsuit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh looks hot in a lavender and neon pantsuit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who are box office queens
Find Out More