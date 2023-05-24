Top 10 South Indian actresses who were unlucky in Bollywood

Here we have listed a few South Indian actresses who failed in BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
These south Indian actresses tried their luck in Bollywood but couldn't find success.
Pooja Hegde still needs to prove herself in Bollywood.
She has appeared in several Hindi films but her Bollywood career is yet to flourish.
Kajal Aggarwal failed to become a successful actress in Bollywood.
Trisha Krishnan disappeared from Bollywood after doing Khatta Meetha.
Tamannaah Bhatia became a household name with Himmatwala but didn't get more projects.
Jyothika made her Bollywood debut with Dooli Saja Ke Rakhna but later didn't appear in any Hindi movies.
Shruti Haasan's Bollywood career flopped having featured in a handful of hindi movies.
Hansika Motwani couldn't mark her presence in Bollywood.
Shriya Saran only featured on Drishyam opposite Ajay Devgn.
Parvathy didn't do any Bollywood movie after Qarib Qarib Single.
