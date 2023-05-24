Top 10 South Indian actresses who were unlucky in Bollywood

Here we have listed a few South Indian actresses who failed in Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

South Indian actresses

These south Indian actresses tried their luck in Bollywood but couldn’t find success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde still needs to prove herself in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

She has appeared in several Hindi films but her Bollywood career is yet to flourish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal failed to become a successful actress in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan disappeared from Bollywood after doing Khatta Meetha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia became a household name with Himmatwala but didn’t get more projects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jyothika

Jyothika made her Bollywood debut with Dooli Saja Ke Rakhna but later didn’t appear in any Hindi movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan’s Bollywood career flopped having featured in a handful of hindi movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani couldn’t mark her presence in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran only featured on Drishyam opposite Ajay Devgn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parvathy

Parvathy didn’t do any Bollywood movie after Qarib Qarib Single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

