Pooja Hegde to marry a Mumbai-based cricketer? All you need to know

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the top actors in the South Indian film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Pooja is one of the most sought after actors in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Pooja is all set to tie the knot soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to a report in Cinejosh, the actor is dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and is ready to tie the knot with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor recently took an exit from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, making fans wonder whether she wanted to take a break from work to get married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is not the first time the actor has been linked to a cricketer. Earlier, there were reports that Pooja was going to marry a Karnataka-based cricketer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor was also rumored to be dating Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar’s presence at Pooja’s brother’s wedding added fuel to the fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the time, Pooja denied all such reports and said that she is single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will reportedly star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Bollywood thriller film Koi Shaq.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!