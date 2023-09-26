Pooja Hegde to marry a Mumbai-based cricketer? All you need to know

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the top actors in the South Indian film industry.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Top actor

Pooja is one of the most sought after actors in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

Last release

The actor was recently seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Wedding on the cards?

Reportedly, Pooja is all set to tie the knot soon.

Alleged romance

According to a report in Cinejosh, the actor is dating a Mumbai-based cricketer and is ready to tie the knot with him.

Backed out of films

The actor recently took an exit from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, making fans wonder whether she wanted to take a break from work to get married.

Dating rumors

This is not the first time the actor has been linked to a cricketer. Earlier, there were reports that Pooja was going to marry a Karnataka-based cricketer.

Alleged affair with Salman Khan

During the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor was also rumored to be dating Salman Khan.

Salman attended family events

The superstar’s presence at Pooja’s brother’s wedding added fuel to the fire.

Denied reports

At the time, Pooja denied all such reports and said that she is single.

Upcoming films

The actor will reportedly star alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Bollywood thriller film Koi Shaq.

