Even though the South Indian actress reportedly does not like the same, she takes it before going to the gym to get energy.
The actress consumes the first meal of the day by 8 Am.
She prefers to eat eggs or Moong dal dosa for the breakfast. She consumes protein rich breakfast.
The actress likes to eat fruits as a mid morning snack around 12 pm reportedly.
Pooja likes to eat bananas, papaya, apple, pear as her mid morning meal. These are her favourite fruits.
The actress loves to indulge in home cooked food that is ghar ka khana reportedly.
She likes dal, sabzi, brown rice and chicken curry to carry her dabba.
Pooja likes to have all types of dal in her lunch time and also likes to eat rice.
The Cirkus star likes to have buttermilk when she is hungry around 4 pm.
Pooja likes to do cardio, piates, cycling, aerial yoga reportedly. This is the way she keeps herself fit.
