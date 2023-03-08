Pooja Hegde's top 10 saree collection will make you jealous

Pooja Hegde's saree styles will inspire you to love traditional drapes and will also make you look ethereal. Here, check out her saree looks.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Goddess

Style this saree with earrings, basic makeup and keep your tresses tied.

Vibrant

She was seen wearing a silk hand-painted saree that had floral designs everywhere.

Stunning

Pooja wore this organza saree that had white crystals and enhanced her beauty.

Prettiest

Pooja looks lovely in a green and grey saree which totally makes her look elegant.

Cute

Pooja looked stunning in this ruffle-printed saree and kept her style statement very simple.

Breezy

Pooja's saree combination is just too perfect for the summer heat.

Ethereal

This look of the South Indian beauty in a saree is just too eye catchy.

Dazzling

Pooja knows to dazzle in a saree and how?

Flawless

Pooja is looking stunning in this frame and she knows to flaunt herself effortlessly.

Hottie

Pooja looks red hot in this saree.

