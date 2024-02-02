Poonam Pandey and other celebrities who died at an early age
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
A statement on Poonam Pandey's Instagram account stated that the model-actress passed away at the age of 32 from cervical cancer. She was well-known for making audacious actions.
Sushant Singh Rajput: In 2020, at the age of 34, the gifted actor who acted in movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story took his own life.
Divya Bharti: The budding actress who starred in movies such as Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Deewana passed away in 1993 at the age of 19.
Jiah Khan: In 2013, at the age of 25, the British-American actress took her own life. It was rumored that she and actor Sooraj Pancholi had a violent relationship.
Irrfan Khan: The beloved performer who gained fame across the globe for his roles passed away in 2020 at the age of 53.
2018 saw the 54-year-old death of Sridevi, the renowned actress who reigned Bollywood for decades. While attending a wedding in a hotel in Dubai, she drowned in the bathtub.
Pratyusha Banerjee, a well-known TV actress who gained fame for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu, committed herself in 2016 at the age of 24.
Sidharth Shukla, actor who won Bigg Boss 13 and starred in programs like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu, passed away in 2021 at the age of 40. He had a heart attack at his Mumbai residence.
