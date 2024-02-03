Poonam Pandey death: Top 7 lesser known facts about the Internet sensation

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024

Poonam Pandey's sudden demise took many by shock and has left them wondering of what happened.

Poonam, an Indian model and actress passed away on the 1st February 2024 due to cervical cancer as announced by her manager.

At the age of only 32, her early demise was unexpected.

Here are some lesser known facts about the actresses.

Poonam was born on 11th March, 1991 and was based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In 2013, her debut into the industry came with the movie titled Nasha.

In 2020, she married her boyfriend, director Sam Bombay but the couple soon seperated after the actress got allegedly assaulted by him.

She rose to fame after she started posting bold photos on her social media accounts.

During the 2011 Cricket World Cup, she even promised to strip if the Indian team wins the final.

She made an appearance in Lock Upp in 2022, a reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

As many fail to digest the news of her sudden death, the news has also rose conversations about cervical cancer in India.

