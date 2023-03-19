Pop Kaun, Potluck 2, Happy Family and more Top 10 comedy series on OTT that will leave you and your family ROFL

Done with crime thrillers and rom-coms? Watch these comedy series for a no-stress day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Potluck 2

Shashtri Family is back to entertain you. Watch this comedy series on SonyLiv

Tripling

Tripling will definitely take you on a fun road trip that three siblings take when they reunite. Watch on SonyLiv and Zee 5

Pop Kaun

Pop Kaun tickles your funny bones when Kunal Khemu is to find who the real pop is. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Humorously Yours

This one is definitely a fun banger. Available to watch on MX Player and TVF

Comicstaan

Comicstaan is a stand-up comedy series that can make an ill person normal. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Happy Family Conditions Apply

Happy Family revolves around four generations of the Dholakia family. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

The Aam Aadmi Family

It shows the reality of how a middle-class family lives. Watch on SonyLiv and Zee5

PariWar

This show revolves around a family squabbling over a lucrative property. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Baked

This is a comedy-drama series that revolves around three university flatmates. Watch on Voot

Happily ever after

It is a fun ride when a modern couple plans their dream wedding in middle-class family background. Available to watch on MX Player

