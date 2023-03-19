Pop Kaun, Potluck 2, Happy Family and more Top 10 comedy series on OTT that will leave you and your family ROFL

Done with crime thrillers and rom-coms? Watch these comedy series for a no-stress daySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023
Shashtri Family is back to entertain you. Watch this comedy series on SonyLivSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tripling will definitely take you on a fun road trip that three siblings take when they reunite. Watch on SonyLiv and Zee 5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pop Kaun tickles your funny bones when Kunal Khemu is to find who the real pop is. Streaming on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is definitely a fun banger. Available to watch on MX Player and TVFSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Comicstaan is a stand-up comedy series that can make an ill person normal. Streaming on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Family revolves around four generations of the Dholakia family. Available to watch on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It shows the reality of how a middle-class family lives. Watch on SonyLiv and Zee5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This show revolves around a family squabbling over a lucrative property. Streaming on Disney+ HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a comedy-drama series that revolves around three university flatmates. Watch on VootSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a fun ride when a modern couple plans their dream wedding in middle-class family background. Available to watch on MX PlayerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!