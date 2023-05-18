Top 10 comedy anime shows on Amazon Prime Video

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Comedy in anime is one genre you can watch every day.

Check out a few amazing hilarious animes on Amazon Prime Video which will tickle your funny bone.

Pop Team Epic is a funny comedy series on Amazon Prime Video where two girls take on pop culture and make it funny.

Toradora s a sweet and a funny romantic comedy anime that should not be missed.

Great Teacher Onizuka is a great anime where it shows about how a few degrees does not make a good teacher.

Grand Blue will set you laughing with its funny storyline and visuals.

Cromartie High School shows the life of a student who wants to bring change to the full school.

Himouto! Umaru-chan is abut a cute girl who fits into both real and unreal personalities.

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime series which you should not miss watching.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is the cute story between otakus.

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple showcases how anyone can surpass their limits to protect whom they love.

Slam Dunk is one of the funniest sports anime on Amazon Prime Video.

