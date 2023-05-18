Top 10 comedy anime shows on Amazon Prime Video
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Comedy in anime is one genre you can watch every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Check out a few amazing hilarious animes on Amazon Prime Video which will tickle your funny bone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pop Team Epic is a funny comedy series on Amazon Prime Video where two girls take on pop culture and make it funny.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toradora s a sweet and a funny romantic comedy anime that should not be missed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Great Teacher Onizuka is a great anime where it shows about how a few degrees does not make a good teacher.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grand Blue will set you laughing with its funny storyline and visuals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cromartie High School shows the life of a student who wants to bring change to the full school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himouto! Umaru-chan is abut a cute girl who fits into both real and unreal personalities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime series which you should not miss watching.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is the cute story between otakus.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple showcases how anyone can surpass their limits to protect whom they love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Slam Dunk is one of the funniest sports anime on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Ent News May 17: Mrunal Thakur, Cannes 2023, Anushka Sharma and more
Find Out More