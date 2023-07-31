Popular Bollywood films with same name but different cast, story

Here, take a look at Bollywood movies that have exactly been with the same name but with a twist in the plot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Recall the 1994 film Dilwale starring Ajay Devgan and starring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The film was directed by Harry Baweja. Well, Shah Rukh Khan did not benefit much in 2015 from having the same title.
Leave it to Rohit Shetty to revive a movie from the 1970s and turn it into a smash hit at the box office! The Golmaal franchise, which has a fourth iteration, grossed crores of dollars, and made audiences laugh aloud, was truly revived.
Other than sharing a title and slogan, the two movies don't share anything else.
In 1993, a third film starring Govinda was also released. One of these was a comedy while the other two contained concepts that were more serious.
The fascinating plot of Shaandar from 1990 generated a lot of talk, but the more current Shaandar from 2016 was essentially a terrific cast wasted.
In the 1980 film Dostana, two best friends who end up falling in love with the same lady develop a rivalry. The 2010 film Dostana was about two males who live with a female in an apartment and fabricate a gay identity.
1999 Khoobsurat was pretty successful at the time. Sonam Kapoor starred in the 2014 version of Khoobsurat, which was about a girl whose behavior conflicts with a royal family.
The 2000 comedy that had us rolling on the floor with amusement was far different from the original Hera Pheri starring Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna.
In 1954 Dosti friendship was shown between two friends who were physically challenged. In the 2005 film, the bond was shown between two men.
The two movies' plots differed greatly even though they were both based on the same idea of invisibility.
Bollywood filmmakers have given several of their films unusual names that either correspond to the storyline or the characters in the movie.
These movies have had the same name only the story was varied.
